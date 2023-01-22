Avendano repeats as Ace of Aces champion

Share











The ultimate longshot won the Fil-Taga Golfers Association 2022 Ace of Aces Tournament last Saturday after alternate Ruben Avendano topped the season-ending tournament at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.

Avendano thus successfully defended his 2021 Ace of Aces championship after shooting a two-day total net score of 144 for an average of 72.

The 63-year-old Pacific Home Appliances staff topped the opening round with a net 69, but went back to earth with a second round net of 75 after the 19-handicapper shot a gross of 94 (47-47).

Avendano said Lady Luck didn’t smile at him in Day 2 of the two-day tourney, but his date with her on the first round proved enough for him to secure the club’s most prestigious tourney a second year in a row.

“Just lucky I have enough for the first round. The second round I played my average and it gave me only a 1-shot win. Dan [Ganacias] played above his game,” said Avendano, who served as an alternate to the Ace of Aces after December winner Bae Hak Chon excused himself from the tourney.



Unlike the opening round when overcast skies opened up to a showery Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, Day 2 was a golfer’s paradise and Avendano said that proved more ideal for stronger golfers like Ganacias.

“The weather was very good compared to the first game. I surprised a lot of them on Day 1 because I’m used to rough weather playing my usual nine holes rain or shine at the old Saipan Country Club,” he said.

Avendano dedicated his second Ace of Aces crown to his family, especially his wife, who is “ always encouraging me to play for health.”

He also echoed what January winner and Fil-Taga pioneer Mike Cruz said about playing golf.

“Like what he said, it’s a good exercise for the body and the mind. You might lose the game but your body is still a winner as there are no losers in sports,” said Avendano, who volunteered that his wife also got his $150 first place purse.

Ganacias, the March winner, took home runner-up honors and $50 after finishing with a two-day total of 175 net (72.5 net average), while completing the Top 3 and pocketing $30 is November ace Wil Maui who wound up with a 152 net (75 net average).

April ace Freddie Cataluna (153 net), Cruz (158 net), May ace Ed Varias (158 net), and September ace Ronnie Santos (162) made up the rest of the field in the Ace of Aces tourney.