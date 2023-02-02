Bacani brothers land on UT’s President’s List

Share











ST. GEORGE, Utah—Utah Tech University students Vinson Bacani and his brother, Rovin Bacani, who are both from Saipan, have landed on the university’s President’s List honors for the fall 2022 semester.

The Bacani brothers join 1,280 other UT students, or 10% of the student body, earning President’s List honors, signifying excellence in the classroom during the fall semester.

Inclusion on the President’s List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff, congratulations to all Utah Tech students who made the 2022 fall semester honor roll list,” said vice president of Academic Affairs and provost Michael Lacourse. “Your hard work and persistence have paid off and you should be proud of your achievement. Keep up the great work and we hope to see your name on the honor roll for the spring 2023 semester.”

Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 250 academic programs in the Western United States. (PR)