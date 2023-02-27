Back-to-back for Cuki in Expert Class

Share











Two monthly races, two wins for Justis “Cuki” Alvarez as the 52-year-old successfully navigated the Cowtown Race Track last Sunday en route to winning the Expert Class of the 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race.

Alvarez actually finished tied with his son, Shane, as the two totaled 47 points each in the 12-lap race. However, the father beat the offspring in the second heat to take the February race of the Marianas Racing Association. Dave Celis rounded out the Top 3 in the Expert Class with 38 points.

Cuki Alvarez said winning the first two races of the year aboard his spanking new 2023 KX250F proves that veteran riders like him are not exactly over the hill.

“I’m trying to show these young guns that age ain’t nothing but a number and to inspire them to keep competing at a high level, even well into their later years in life.”

The Trench Tech Racing owner added that topping the January and February editions of the Expert Class makes him a step closer to reclaiming the division’s checkered flag.

“That’s always the goal, but I am doing it more so to have fun and keep the racing alive and well and competitive at the same time.”

He did confide that he’ll be traveling later in the year and will miss a few races, “so technically I will not win the series or championship at the end.”

The elder Alvarez thanked everyone who made the track conditions very ideal for racing last Sunday.

“The weather was nice and sunny with a very nice sea breeze. The track was super nice and in great condition despite the dusty dry weather. The Saipan Mayor’s Office groomed the track and made it look pretty and the track and obstacles on the course were touched up by Mr. Ellery Cruz on our skid steer tractor.”

He also went on to thank all MRA members who continue to race every month despite the current economic uneasiness.



“Racing isn’t cheap yet we find ways to always see each other on the starting line. I also want to thank all the sponsors and supporters who keep the track clean and beautiful. Namely the Department of Public Works, Saipan Mayor’s Office, and all the volunteers who go up and maintain the facility and grounds. And personally, I’d like to thank the MRA board, who work together in successfully organizing and working races before, during and after every event. Last but not least, I want to thank my wife, who is not only my biggest supporter, but also our children’s biggest supporter. She is also a racer herself.”

In the Intermediate Class, Corry Pangelinan, like Alvarez, again won with a perfect 50 points. Aric Cruz was second with 44 points, followed by Henry Camacho Jr. with 40 points.

Vicente Palacios also swept the first two editions of the monthly races—and all four races—after again reigning supreme in the Novice Class.

He had 50 points, followed by Matthew Guerrero with 44 points and Christian Camacho with 40 points.

The results of other divisions in the February edition of the 2023 Monster Energy Point Series Race will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.