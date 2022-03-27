Back-to-back for Muldoon in Women’s 10K

Share











Dr. Lily Muldoon made it back-to-back wins in the 2nd Annual NMI Women’s 10K Run after topping the race anew last Saturday against a field of over 100 women who all came out to celebrate Women’s Month in the Marianas and International Women’s Day 2022.

The 37-year-old Department of Public Health director and Commonwealth Health Center Emergency Department physician negotiated the route from the Hyatt Regency Saipan to just after the Japanese Tank Memorial along Quartermaster Road in 43:59. She was followed by Akiko Miller in 45.03 with Dixie Mendenhall completing the Top 3 in 48.33.

“This was a glorious morning for the CNMI women’s run and the weather was particularly fitting. With the sunrise, the clouds over the ocean along Beach Road turned bright pink. I felt uplifted seeing so many women out early on a Saturday morning trying their best,” said Muldoon.

The California native gave special mention to Northern Marianas Athletics for organizing the event the past two years, which has been made more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very appreciative of the race hosts for putting on an organized and safe event. The course was clearly marked and protected. Thank you, police officers, for your time and words of positive encouragement along the route.”

She added that the NMI Women’s 10K Run is a fabulous tradition.

“I ran last year’s race and had just moved to Saipan so did not know many people. This year I felt surrounded by a strong community and now I can cheer for people by their names. I’m looking forward to competing again next year! For now, my eyes are on the Saipan Half Marathon in two weeks,” said Muldoon.

Miller, for her part, said last Saturday’s race was difficult not only because of the heat, but because she kept a fast pace in the first half of the run.

“Too fast my first 5K and going back against the wind and no more energy,” she said.

Mendenhall, meanwhile, admitted that she ran the race with only little sleep after going out with friends the evening before.

“I feel great I love running with my girlfriends. There are so many strong women here and we love Saipan,” said the 28-year-old originally from Colorado.

Last year, Muldoon topped the inaugural edition of the race after clocking in at 43:42. Noriko Jim came in second at 44:27 with Miller completing the Top 3 in 46:49.

On behalf of NMA, national athletics coach Dr. Ron Snyder thanked all of the athletes who came out to participate in this year’s NMI Women’s 10K Run.

What a great turnout! We had over 100 women in the live race and more in the various virtual categories. I would especially like to thank our sponsors for their tremendous support—Hyatt Regency Saipan, Run Saipan, Axis Photos, Michelob Ultra, and the Marianas Visitors Authority. We were also lucky enough to have additional support from the American Memorial Park, Department of Public Safety, DTE Endurance, OneTime Sport, and volunteer photographer Lao Zhang. Finally, to our amazing group of volunteers who helped us celebrate and honor women the world over in this event—a thousand thank you’s!”