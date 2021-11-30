BankGuam Holding declares dividends
BankGuam Holding Company announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the holders of its common stock and a dividend payment to the holders of the company’s 4.97% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, at its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The dividends will be paid on Dec. 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2021. For additional information, visit https://www.bankofguam.com under Investor Relations. (PR)