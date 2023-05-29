Barcinas is named to the CHCC board; Joab is appointed to CSC

Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has appointed Mariah Barcinas to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. board of trustees, and Michele Olopai Joab to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barcinas, who will represent Rota on CHCC board, will serve the remaining of a six-year term that will expire on June 22, 2027.

In Joab’s case, if she is confirmed by the Senate, Joab will serve the remainder of a six-year term that will expire on Jan. 9, 2027. Joab will represent Saipan, the Northern Islands, and the Carolinian community on the CSC.

Saipan Tribune learned that Barcinas, who is from Rota, works on Saipan at the Division of Youth Services.

Saipan Tribune learned that Joab used to work for the CNMI’s Department of Labor Workforce Investment Agency many years ago and that her background is human resources. (Ferdie de la Torre) 

