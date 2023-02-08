Share











Becca is about 1 or 2 years old and appears spayed. She is a very healthy, happy, and beautiful girl. With her fluffy tail, clean coat, and elvin ears, she is sure to steal your heart. She is a little shy, but just wants to be loved. She likes to explore outside and also loves attention and being petted. She is ready to be anybody’s new best friend!

She is available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. Dogs adopted there come with vaccination and discounted flea and tick medicine. The registration fee is $30 per dog. There are many friendly dogs and puppies waiting to find their forever home so come check them out!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project of Guam, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!