BECQ islandwide cleanup today and tomorrow

Posted on Apr 21 2023

The CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality and their partners will be participating in the celebration of Earth Day through this year’s BECQ Islandwide Cleanup, which is set to begin today, and tomorrow.

Registered agencies and their volunteers will be meeting today at their chosen locations throughout the island, both coastal and inner island, where the cleanups are set to begin at 2:30pm until 4:30pm. The second effort will begin on Saturday, the official Earth Day, at 8am and will conclude at 11am.

This BECQ effort is in partnership with the Division of Environmental Quality and Division of Coastal Resource Management, the CNMI Department of Public Works, and the Marianas Island Nature Alliance.

DEQ director Zabrina Cruz, shared that they are also celebrating 40 years of environmental awareness in the CNMI. This year’s theme is “Our island’s health is our common wealth.”

Last year, during the annual islandwide cleanup, they collected 2,000-plus lbs of trash on Saipan, Cruz said.

This year is unique because they are able to for include Tinian and Rota in the event. (Chrystal Marino)

Contributing Author

