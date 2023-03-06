Behind the scenes of Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1

By
|
Posted on Mar 07 2023
Share

Robert Nichols, left, a 673d Air Base Wing planner, U.S. Air Force Maj. Jacob Blasbalg, center, the communications Agile Combat Employment lead planner for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Adam Collins, the logistics lead JBER ACE, pose for a photo at Chulu Beach, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, during Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1, March 2, 2023. (Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles on the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing, how it is constructed, and how Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 is conducted.

Members of the 673d Air Base Wing and 3rd Wing joined together to plan and conduct Exercise Agile Reaper 23-1 as the 3rd Air Expeditionary Wing at Andersen Air Force Base and the Northern Mariana Islands, March 1-10.

With a focus on Agile Combat Employment, members of many Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, agencies executed this exercise with support from other Air Force bases. These include Kadena Air Base and Yokota Air Base, Japan; Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

At Andersen AFB, some of these members provide support from the Wing Operations Center, where representatives from the 3rd AEW’s A- and Special Staffs work together to ensure the success of this exercise. A-Staff includes functions like force support — including lodging and meal planning, intelligence, maintenance, security forces, and civil engineering among others, while special staff members include functions like the chaplains, legal and Public Affairs.

While personnel at both Andersen AFB and within the Northern Mariana Islands conduct the vital work to keep planes flying, cargo moving, and ground operations going, others work to provide the logistical and intelligence support necessary.

Rapidly moving personnel, material, equipment, and aircraft while providing air dominance, global mobility, and command and control requires a team with diverse skills able to effectively execute their mission.

“Each directorate really rose to the occasion and owned their functions,” said Maj. Jacob Blasbalg, the 673d ABW ACE communication lead planner. “As things came closer to execution, we worked through each problem that came up. It was a huge team effort.”

Additionally, members working to provide communication, financial, intelligence, and other logistical support work together alongside a command team made up of 3rd AEW leadership to execute AR 23-1.

This behind-the-scenes work and planning is vital to mission execution, ensuring that every Airman is prepared and able to operate in a contested, degraded, and operationally limited environment. Additionally, the lessons learned from this exercise will be used to provide the Air Force with the know-how to deploy, maneuver, and project power in austere environments outside of military bases more successfully.

“It’s all about one team, one fight,” said 3rd AEW Command Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago. “When it comes time to do this in real life, we need to be prepared. Everyone has got their piece of the puzzle, you put all of that together to make us a lethal force.”

AIRMAN 1ST CLASS JULIA LEBENS
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 7, 2023, 6:20 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 91%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune