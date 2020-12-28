Bes House of Chicken is ready to serve

Share











Bes House of Chicken located along Beach Road in Garapan introduced itself to the community by having their soft opening yesterday and it promises great chicken dishes and superior service. Manager Leo Legaspi said he braved opening a restaurant, a franchise from the Philippines, during the COVID-19 pandemic just because the community needs it.

“Opening Bes House of Chicken was already in the pipeline early this year but was stalled because of the pandemic… Now that we are almost nine months into the pandemic, I decided to push through with this plan so people will have a new food or restaurant option and to brave the current circumstances because this was really my plan for this year,” he said.

“There are advantages and disadvantages opening a business during the pandemic but I chose to focus on the advantages—serving the community good food at affordable prices and to also give them something new,” he added.

Bes House of Chicken indeed offers a variety of chicken flavors that everyone will enjoy. “We currently serve crispy fried chicken, house blend chicken, and hot flavor. We also have four kinds of chicken wings—sweet chili, buffalo, lemon pepper, and teriyaki. One of our specialties is our whole herb roasted chicken that is not cooked using cooking oil that everyone especially health buffs will enjoy,” he added.

“We have chicken meals available for everyone. Get a meal for as low as $4.50 and you get 1-piece crispy chicken with rice or it is $5 with a drink. Other meals include 2-piece crispy chicken with rice and drink for only $7, 6-piece crispy chicken for only $12, 8-piece crispy chicken for only $18, and crispy chicken and spaghetti with drink for only $5. Soon to be added to the menu is chicken inasal marinated in a mixture of tasty flavors then grilled.

Legaspi said that more items in the menu will be served in the coming days, duplicating the menu of its mother franchise in Manila. “Bes House of Chicken is a popular food chain in the Philippines and has many branches in key places. Bes House of Chicken Saipan is their first branch outside of the Philippines and the first restaurant to have drive-thru.”

He added “The community’s health and safety has always been in our mind when planning and building the restaurant so our service offers convenience and recognizes social distancing measures. We have a drive-thru and a pick-up and take-out area at the back of the restaurant with designated customer number for parking spaces. We plan to open our dine-in area after our grand opening that will happen in a month.”

Aside from Bes House of Chicken, Legaspi also owns PC Bargain and future plans include opening a coffee shop connecting the three businesses in one location. “This pandemic doesn’t mean we should stop and I urge the community not to entertain any negativity otherwise we cannot do anything at all. I feel good about the entry of the new year with people getting vaccinated and because the CNMI community is known for always working hand in hand,” he said.

Bes House of Chicken is located along Beach Road across TSL Plaza in Garapan. It is open Monday to Sunday from 6am to 9pm. For more information, call (670) 233-3777 or look them up on Facebook: Bes House of Chicken Saipan.