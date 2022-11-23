Bids sought for Mañagaha master concessionaire

Share











The Department of Public Lands said yesterday that it continues to operate Managaha Island, providing maintenance, janitorial services, lifeguards, and daily security services until it finalizes and awards a master concessionaire.

In the meantime, DPL has temporarily authorized several concessionaires for food and beverage, gift and retail merchandise and beach equipment rentals.

DPL is accepting proposals for RFP22-RED002 for a Managaha Island Master Concession Operator up to Nov.30, 2022. Interested proposers may find the RFP Instruction and information packet online at www.dpl.gov.mp or request for a packet by email.

“We’d like to thank the community for your patience and understanding and encourage our community to assist us in keeping the island clean and safe for everyone to enjoy,” it said in a news release.

For more information, visit the DPL website at www.dpl.gov.mp. (PR)