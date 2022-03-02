‘Big Hit’ sets MMA return on March 19

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2022

Tag:
Share

Kelvin “Big Hit” Fitial takes a pose during a break at Four Seasons Martial Arts Gym where he is for his B2 Fighting Series 152 bout against Dom Steele on March 19. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Kelvin “Big Hit” Fitial returns to mixed martial arts action when he takes on Dom Steele in a heavyweight professional bout of B2 Fighting Series 152 on March 19 at the Summersville Arena & Conference Center in Summersville, West Virginia.

The 38-year-old Fitial pits his 15-10-1-1 win-loss-draw-no contest record against the 32-year-old Steele’s 18-12 win-loss record. Both are coming off losses in their last fights with the former losing to Rakim Cleveland via knockout in the 4:48 mark of the first round of their Aug. 21, 2021 bout, while the latter hasn’t been inside the eight-sides since a doctor stoppage against Teddy Ash at the 5-minute mark of their March 1, 2019 fight.

Fitial, who has been training at Four Seasons Martial Arts Gym in Kentucky since early this year, said he’s in tip-top shape and has lost 10-15 lbs.
“I would like to thank first God for always paving my way. Then my wife and my son, Kelvin Jr., for the support they’ve been giving me while I’m here, my gym and coaches for getting me ready for this fight, and all my sponsors,” he said.

Fitial added his training for his March 19 fight against Steele is so far looking good and he’s focusing more on his stand-up technique and trying to improve his wrestling skills with the help of Four Seasons coach Raymond Diaz.

“The next fight we’re looking to have it standing but if it goes to the ground we’ll be ready but our main focus right now is our stand-up. My opponent is a great wrestler and a good fighter. We all know that it’s not gonna be an easy fight but I will be really prepared for this one.”

Diaz said his ward has improved a lot since coming to the mainland to train for the March 19 B2 Fighting Series 152 bout.

“He’s doing good. He’s very heavy in his feet from his last fight so we got him really light now. We actually made him moving better with his feet. He’s using his legs more with kicks and stuff. He’s doing a lot better,” he said.

Diaz said he used to train Steele and the Cincinnati, Ohio fighter is more of a wrestler than a stand-up fighter.

“I know him and I used to help him with his fights. He’s a good dude. He’s just a wrestler so we have to keep the fight to going to the ground with him and actually beat him standing up.”

He said Fitial is currently sharpening his grappling skills by training with Four Seasons’ jiu-jitsu brown-belter and some wrestlers from Midway
College.

“We’ve got them working with him too just in case Dom tries to take him down or something and he’ll know how to frame out and keep from going to the ground. If he goes to the ground where he’s going to position at,” he said.

Asked about the matchup, Diaz said the 6’3” Fitial will be towering over Steele who’s only 5’10.”

“He’s going to be a lot bigger. Dom is just 5’10” but Kelvin has become faster. I haven’t seen Dom in three or four years so I don’t know how it’s gonna be like who’s faster than who. But Kelvin is certainly going to be a lot stronger than Dom.”

Fitial is sponsored by Four Seasons Mixed Martial Arts Gym, Victory Lap Clothing, and Shine Like a Diamond Detail.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Exercise
0

Torres accepts MMA champ’s call to live, lead fit

Posted On Feb 25 2022
, By

Trench Tech launches MMA classes for children

Posted On Apr 02 2021
, By
trench
0

MMA returns via Trench Warz 21: Civil War!

Posted On Apr 01 2021
, By
0

Cuki rekindles love for extreme sports

Posted On May 19 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Green sea turtle nesting, tagging records set in 2021

Posted On Mar 03 2022
Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 3, 2022, 6:06 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:32 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune