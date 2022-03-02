‘Big Hit’ sets MMA return on March 19

Share











Kelvin “Big Hit” Fitial returns to mixed martial arts action when he takes on Dom Steele in a heavyweight professional bout of B2 Fighting Series 152 on March 19 at the Summersville Arena & Conference Center in Summersville, West Virginia.

The 38-year-old Fitial pits his 15-10-1-1 win-loss-draw-no contest record against the 32-year-old Steele’s 18-12 win-loss record. Both are coming off losses in their last fights with the former losing to Rakim Cleveland via knockout in the 4:48 mark of the first round of their Aug. 21, 2021 bout, while the latter hasn’t been inside the eight-sides since a doctor stoppage against Teddy Ash at the 5-minute mark of their March 1, 2019 fight.

Fitial, who has been training at Four Seasons Martial Arts Gym in Kentucky since early this year, said he’s in tip-top shape and has lost 10-15 lbs.

“I would like to thank first God for always paving my way. Then my wife and my son, Kelvin Jr., for the support they’ve been giving me while I’m here, my gym and coaches for getting me ready for this fight, and all my sponsors,” he said.

Fitial added his training for his March 19 fight against Steele is so far looking good and he’s focusing more on his stand-up technique and trying to improve his wrestling skills with the help of Four Seasons coach Raymond Diaz.

“The next fight we’re looking to have it standing but if it goes to the ground we’ll be ready but our main focus right now is our stand-up. My opponent is a great wrestler and a good fighter. We all know that it’s not gonna be an easy fight but I will be really prepared for this one.”

Diaz said his ward has improved a lot since coming to the mainland to train for the March 19 B2 Fighting Series 152 bout.

“He’s doing good. He’s very heavy in his feet from his last fight so we got him really light now. We actually made him moving better with his feet. He’s using his legs more with kicks and stuff. He’s doing a lot better,” he said.

Diaz said he used to train Steele and the Cincinnati, Ohio fighter is more of a wrestler than a stand-up fighter.

“I know him and I used to help him with his fights. He’s a good dude. He’s just a wrestler so we have to keep the fight to going to the ground with him and actually beat him standing up.”

He said Fitial is currently sharpening his grappling skills by training with Four Seasons’ jiu-jitsu brown-belter and some wrestlers from Midway

College.

“We’ve got them working with him too just in case Dom tries to take him down or something and he’ll know how to frame out and keep from going to the ground. If he goes to the ground where he’s going to position at,” he said.

Asked about the matchup, Diaz said the 6’3” Fitial will be towering over Steele who’s only 5’10.”

“He’s going to be a lot bigger. Dom is just 5’10” but Kelvin has become faster. I haven’t seen Dom in three or four years so I don’t know how it’s gonna be like who’s faster than who. But Kelvin is certainly going to be a lot stronger than Dom.”

Fitial is sponsored by Four Seasons Mixed Martial Arts Gym, Victory Lap Clothing, and Shine Like a Diamond Detail.