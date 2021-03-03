Bill wants to allow municipalities to run public golf courses

Posted on Mar 04 2021

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) has introduced a bill that would allow municipal governments of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota to create and run public golf courses to entice more tourists, generate local revenues, and provide recreation for residents.

Hofschneider’s Senate Bill 22-31 will add to the list of authorized local matters the establishment and regulation of municipal golf courses in order to give municipal governments the authority to construct and operate such golf courses.

Hofschneider said Tinian is the only CNMI senatorial district that does not have a golf course, which is essential to the tourism industry. Although Rota and Saipan have golf courses, they are owned and operated by hotels.

“These are private golf courses that open and close at the whim of the hotel owners,” said the Senate president in his bill.

Currently, he said, Tinian residents have to go to Saipan to play golf, which is inconvenient and unaffordable to some residents.

Hofschneider said municipal governments can also generate revenue from the golf fees that are imposed on those that will use municipal golf courses.

He said municipal governments can establish public-private partnerships to construct and operate these municipal golf courses.

Ferdie De La Torre
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

