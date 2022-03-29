Billie perfect for Power Puff Girls

Share











Billie Inabo Pangelinan returned to her winning ways after topping the Power Puff Girls Class in the March edition of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 12-year-old from Dandan Middle School won both heats en route to accumulating 50 points. The January winner bested last month’s Power Puff Girls champion Nanako Celis who finished second in both heats to total 44 points. Miyako Celis came in third with 38 points with Emelsha Cepeda and Shaniah Alvarez completing the Top 3 with 34 points and 20 points, respectively.

Aboard her Honda CRF150R, Pangelinan said she didn’t really do anything special last Sunday and just tried her best to be in front of the pack.

“A magician never reveals their secrets, but mainly I was trying not to fall. As always, I was just racing to have fun. It was pretty dusty and the track had some additional changes again. So, I was still adapting to the new layout,” she said.

Pangelinan gave kudos to her sponsors Ericco Racing Team, Pokka, Marianas Native, and Herman’s Bakery.

“I would also love to dedicate this win to my family and friends who came down to my race to watch and support me! I also want to thank my coach, Ellery Cruz, thank for all the support and all that he has taught me,” she added.

In the Mini I Class, Stanley Iakopo Jr. duplicated Pangelinan’s feat in the Power Puff Girls Class by also winning both heats for 50 points. He was followed by Harley Susulin and Jonoah Santos with 42 points and 40 points, respectively. Te’Ohnn Pua finished fourth with 38 points.

Theresa Borja ruled the Mini ATV Class by also going perfect with 50 points. Anella Igitol was second with 40 points, the same scored by Franchesa Yumul, but the former won the second race to take the higher place. Kassidy Camacho, Kimason Cabrera, and Keoni Rosario finished fourth, fifth, and sixth with scores of 38 points, 34 points, and 30 points, respectively.

Results of the Peewee ATV, Peewee I, Peewee II, Mini I, Mini II, Mini ATV, Big Boy ATV, Veterans, Novice, Intermediate, and Expert Open will be published in the following issues of Saipan Tribune.