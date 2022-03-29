Billie perfect for Power Puff Girls

By
|
Posted on Mar 30 2022
Share

Billie Inabo Pangelinan, seen here in a file photo from last month’s race, won the Power Puff Girls Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.(MICHAEL JORNAL)

Billie Inabo Pangelinan returned to her winning ways after topping the Power Puff Girls Class in the March edition of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 12-year-old from Dandan Middle School won both heats en route to accumulating 50 points. The January winner bested last month’s Power Puff Girls champion Nanako Celis who finished second in both heats to total 44 points. Miyako Celis came in third with 38 points with Emelsha Cepeda and Shaniah Alvarez completing the Top 3 with 34 points and 20 points, respectively.

Aboard her Honda CRF150R, Pangelinan said she didn’t really do anything special last Sunday and just tried her best to be in front of the pack.

“A magician never reveals their secrets, but mainly I was trying not to fall. As always, I was just racing to have fun. It was pretty dusty and the track had some additional changes again. So, I was still adapting to the new layout,” she said.

Pangelinan gave kudos to her sponsors Ericco Racing Team, Pokka, Marianas Native, and Herman’s Bakery.

“I would also love to dedicate this win to my family and friends who came down to my race to watch and support me! I also want to thank my coach, Ellery Cruz, thank for all the support and all that he has taught me,” she added.

In the Mini I Class, Stanley Iakopo Jr. duplicated Pangelinan’s feat in the Power Puff Girls Class by also winning both heats for 50 points. He was followed by Harley Susulin and Jonoah Santos with 42 points and 40 points, respectively. Te’Ohnn Pua finished fourth with 38 points.

Theresa Borja ruled the Mini ATV Class by also going perfect with 50 points. Anella Igitol was second with 40 points, the same scored by Franchesa Yumul, but the former won the second race to take the higher place. Kassidy Camacho, Kimason Cabrera, and Keoni Rosario finished fourth, fifth, and sixth with scores of 38 points, 34 points, and 30 points, respectively.

Results of the Peewee ATV, Peewee I, Peewee II, Mini I, Mini II, Mini ATV, Big Boy ATV, Veterans, Novice, Intermediate, and Expert Open will be published in the following issues of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Micronesian Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With many countries now easing their COVID-19 restrictions, do you have any plan to go off-island within this year?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022
NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 30, 2022, 6:07 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 9 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune