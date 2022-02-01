Billie reigns supreme in Power Puff Class

By
|
Posted on Feb 02 2022
Share

Billie Pangelinan competes in the Power Puff Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.
(LAO ZHANG)

Defending champion Billie Pangelinan was dialed in and didn’t lose her number en route to winning the Power Puff Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The seventh grader at Dandan Middle School proved once again that age is just a number by sweeping both heats en route to earning 50 points in the first race of the 2022 season.

“I had a fun time on the track as always. I wasn’t really focused on winning. I was more focused on getting used to my bike and having fun,” said Pangelinan, who swapped her old Yamaha 85cc for a spanking new Honda CRF150.

The 12-year-old even wasn’t daunted with the new layout for the Cowtown Race Track.

“I think I like the new jumps to the track cause it makes it more challenging and fun. It’s like a never-ending sport with different track layouts. There’s more to learn,” she said.

Pangelinan extended her thanks to her sponsors Team Ericco, Joeten Motors, and Pokka as well as the continued support of her friends and family.

Coming in second to Pangelinan in the Power Puff division was Nanako Celis, who wound up with 44 points after finishing runner-up in both heats. Shaniah Alvarez round out the Top 3 with 40 points, following third-place finishes in both heats. Emelsha Cepeda came in fourth with 34 points with Sheanna Pangelinan was fifth also with 34 points.

In the Peewee I Class, Bentley Koshira won both heats for 50 points to top the division. He was followed by a pair of Untalans—Roseha and Jarrell—who got 44 and 40 points, respectively.

Conan Iakopo was true to his name conquering the Peewee II Class after edging Kaleb Reyes, 47-45. The latter won the first heat, but Iakopo stormed right back from the runner-up finish to take pole position in the second heat. Keenon Togawa came in third with 42 points, with Elleayah Cruz finishing fourth with 18 points.

Results of the Peewee ATV, Mini ATV, Mini I, Mini II, Big Boy ATV, Novice, Intermediate, and Veterans classes will be reported in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you had a booster shot yet of the COVID-19 vaccine?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 2, 2022, 8:37 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 7 m/s NE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune