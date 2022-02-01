Billie reigns supreme in Power Puff Class

Share











Defending champion Billie Pangelinan was dialed in and didn’t lose her number en route to winning the Power Puff Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The seventh grader at Dandan Middle School proved once again that age is just a number by sweeping both heats en route to earning 50 points in the first race of the 2022 season.

“I had a fun time on the track as always. I wasn’t really focused on winning. I was more focused on getting used to my bike and having fun,” said Pangelinan, who swapped her old Yamaha 85cc for a spanking new Honda CRF150.

The 12-year-old even wasn’t daunted with the new layout for the Cowtown Race Track.

“I think I like the new jumps to the track cause it makes it more challenging and fun. It’s like a never-ending sport with different track layouts. There’s more to learn,” she said.

Pangelinan extended her thanks to her sponsors Team Ericco, Joeten Motors, and Pokka as well as the continued support of her friends and family.

Coming in second to Pangelinan in the Power Puff division was Nanako Celis, who wound up with 44 points after finishing runner-up in both heats. Shaniah Alvarez round out the Top 3 with 40 points, following third-place finishes in both heats. Emelsha Cepeda came in fourth with 34 points with Sheanna Pangelinan was fifth also with 34 points.

In the Peewee I Class, Bentley Koshira won both heats for 50 points to top the division. He was followed by a pair of Untalans—Roseha and Jarrell—who got 44 and 40 points, respectively.

Conan Iakopo was true to his name conquering the Peewee II Class after edging Kaleb Reyes, 47-45. The latter won the first heat, but Iakopo stormed right back from the runner-up finish to take pole position in the second heat. Keenon Togawa came in third with 42 points, with Elleayah Cruz finishing fourth with 18 points.

Results of the Peewee ATV, Mini ATV, Mini I, Mini II, Big Boy ATV, Novice, Intermediate, and Veterans classes will be reported in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.