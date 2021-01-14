Blanco is House minority leader

By
|
Posted on Jan 15 2021

Tag:
Share

Rep. Jonathan Blas T. Attao (R-Saipan) holds up a letter addressed to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (R-Saipan), notifying him that the minority bloc has selected Rep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan), fourth from right, as the minority leader yesterday. The letter was signed by the nine minority members. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The minority bloc in the House of Representatives chose Rep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan) yesterday as minority leader.

Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), who is the minority bloc’s spokesperson, said they are confident in Blanco’s skills and abilities to lead their team in the 22nd House.

“The minority bloc is looking forward to formulating our goals and objectives in our endeavor to help restore our economic footing following the immense challenges of the global pandemic,” Demapan said.

Demapan, who was nominated to the speakership last Tuesday, took himself out of the race after the voting deadlocked between him and Rep. Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan). Blanco was then nominated for speaker. Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) broke the tie, 11-9, when he voted for Villagomez.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Villagomez is new House speaker

Posted On Jan 13 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: Villagomez elected House speaker

Posted On Jan 12 2021
, By
0

Deadlock at the House

Posted On Jan 12 2021
, By
0

House of Reps honors Mayor Apatang with resolution

Posted On Jan 07 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - January 11, 2021

Posted On Jan 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 6, 2020

Posted On Jan 06 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 15, 2021, 7:51 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune