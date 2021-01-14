Blanco is House minority leader

Share











The minority bloc in the House of Representatives chose Rep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan) yesterday as minority leader.

Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), who is the minority bloc’s spokesperson, said they are confident in Blanco’s skills and abilities to lead their team in the 22nd House.

“The minority bloc is looking forward to formulating our goals and objectives in our endeavor to help restore our economic footing following the immense challenges of the global pandemic,” Demapan said.

Demapan, who was nominated to the speakership last Tuesday, took himself out of the race after the voting deadlocked between him and Rep. Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan). Blanco was then nominated for speaker. Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) broke the tie, 11-9, when he voted for Villagomez.