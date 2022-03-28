Blue Haus outlasts improving Magalahi Eagles

Share











In a game where the top met the bottom, Blu Haus was lucky to keep its unbeaten record in the masters division after Magalahi Eagles gave them all they could handle in a 93-84 win in the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

Blue Haus probably relaxed a bit knowing their opponents haven’t tasted victory in their past four games. Magalahi Eagles, however, have shown great improvement and it showed as they only trailed by 4 points, 21-17, after the first quarter against the league-leaders. Ryan Odicta made his best Stephen Curry impression with three connections from the land of plenty in the opening period.

The underdogs continued to give Blue Haus a lot of fits come the second quarter as everyone up and down the roster scored and Magalahi Eagles miraculously found themselves down by just a deuce, 37-35, at halftime.

Odicta then joined hands with Dennis Cortez and Jerald Aniciete as the third quarter rolled on. The trio scored 11 points in the period, while the rest of their teammates played solid defense against Blue Haus’ second-stringers. As a result, Magalahi Eagles were able to take a 58-57 lead going into the final 10 minutes of action.

Blu Haus finally unleashed the dogs on Magalahi Eagles in the payoff period as John Santos and Tony Diaz were reinserted in the lineup. With the 3-point shooters on the court, Magalahi Eagles were outscored aplenty and all their upset hopes went out the window.

Santos scored a game-high 36 points—18 in the fourth—with Diaz and Richard Peredo adding 21 and 14 markers apiece. Odicta and Cortez paced a gallant stand by Magalahi Eagles with 29 and 22 markers, respectively. Blue Haus improved to 6-0, while Magalahi Eagles remain winless in five games.

In the second game, Buboy Sampang made just enough free throws and Ting Alegre completed a game-saving steal in the dying seconds that allowed Eagle Construction to survive their heated matchup against Marianas Dental Center, 97-95.

Eagle Construction breezed through the first half, but struggled when MDC employed a full-court press in the second. Rodney Catalla and Gerry Tolentino also waxed hot from 3-point territory that almost brought them all the way back. Sampang and Alex Ocampo led Eagle Construction’s charge with 18 points apiece, while Ed Cosino and Alegre pumped in 16 each for good measure. MDC’s Fradel Sedillo led all scorers with 23 points with Catalla adding 22 of his own. It was the second straight win for Eagle Construction after starting 0-4, while MDC dropped to 3-4.

NAPA Auto overcame a 43-point explosion by “Smoking” Jun Tabora to repeat over DECM in the nightcap, 88-80. Jorge De Guzman led the victors with 29 points with sharpshooter James Abuy adding 22 points. Joseph Galulu and Jay Gatdula supported Tabora’s season-high with 12 and 11 markers, respectively. NAPA Auto’s win was the fifth in seven games, while the loss was the fourth in seven games for DECM.

First Game

Blue Haus 93 – J. Santos 36, Diaz 21, Peredo 14, Elchico 6, Culala 4, Buenabajo 4, Alano 4, Esdrelon 3, Samson 2.

Magalahi Eagles 84 – Odicta 29, Cortez 22, Aniciete 11, Brillo 10, Claveria 7, Bong 6, Ronald 5.

Scoring by quarters: 21-17, 37-35, 58-57, 93-84.

Second Game

Eagle Construction 97 – Sampang 18, Ocampo 18, Cosino 16, Alegre 16, Umali 15, Surima 7, Garcia 4, Jacob 4.

MDC 95 – Sedillo 23, Catalla 22, Tolentino 17, Calbone 9, Quemado 9, Saplan 6, Manipon 2, Sanguyo 2.

Scoring by quarters: 30-13, 53-41, 67-64, 97-95.

Third Game

NAPA Auto 88 – De Guzman 28, Abuy 22, Tabora 10, Montano 9, Ebuen 8, Bartolo 5, Tobias 4, De Jesus 2.

DECM 80 – Tabora 43, Galulu 12, Ja. Gatdula 11, Calungsang 6, Joson 6, Salazar 2.

Scoring by quarters: 25-26, 41-44, 62-49, 88-80.