Blue Ribbon Initiative Consortium plans next steps

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center, in collaboration with the CNMI Blue Ribbon Initiative Consortium, held their 7th consortium meeting on Nov. 29, 2021, at the Aqua Resort Club.

The consortium plans to conduct a Community Readiness Survey for the islands of Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. The results from this survey will provide board leadership with critical information on the status of the CNMI’s capacity and planning course, and will guide the board on how to properly evaluate the consortium’s progress to prevent and reduce substance use disorders and opioid use disorders within the communities.

Additionally, the discussion of the consortium’s next steps were shared, such as (1) the development of bylaws and policies; (2) plans to identify and apply for both local and federal resources to sustain the consortium; (3) develop an annual calendar outlining meeting dates, events, and other relevant information; (4) identify major roles and responsibilities within the sub-committees; and (5) continue to address gaps in access to care, such as the lack of Medication Assisted Treatment in the CNMI.

An election was also held to elect the consortium’s chairperson and vice chairperson. Dr. Tai Doram from the Behavioral Health Planning Council was unanimously elected as chairman, while Donna Krum, family member/advocate from Al-Anon, was unanimously elected as vice chairwoman.

To achieve its goals, stakeholders were able to select subcommittees that would help the consortium move forward, each focusing on workforce, planning, prevention, treatment, and recovery.

The consortium also coordinated training/presentations for its peers. Participants underwent customer service training with Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions, and a budget management presentation by Joanne H. Aldan and Audrey Flores-Albuen of Bank of Hawaii.

For more information regarding the consortium meetings, contact CGC at (670) 323-6560/1. (PR)