BOG donates $50K to ARC, launches Typhoon Relief Loan Program

HAGATNA, Guam—As a testament to their longstanding commitment and strong community partnership, Bank of Guam announced they are continuing their support of relief efforts through a $50,000 donation made to the American Red Cross Typhoon Mawar Relief Fund. The donation now brings the total raised to over $700,000 and closer to the Guam Chapter’s goal of raising $2 million for our local communities.

Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, president and chief executive officer, and Maria Eugenia H. Leon Guerrero, executive vice president and chief operating officer, have proudly stepped up to lead the American Red Cross Typhoon Mawar Fundraising Committee while dedicating necessary resources to support this fundraising goal.

“As longtime supporters of the American Red Cross, we have witnessed their work and seen the impact it can have on our People during the most critical times. We proudly stand beside the local businesses and organizations that have answered the call to help and be part of bringing much needed relief to our communities. Together, we can make a difference and together, we will Rebuild Stronger Every Day,” said Cook.

“Typhoons leave behind an incredible amount of need that cannot be addressed by a single organization alone. We thank our community partners who have stepped forward to make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most. We understand the path to recovery for most will be a long road ahead, and we remain committed to doing what we can to help families get back on their feet,” said Leon Guerrero.

In addition to their financial support, Bank of Guam has also donated their former Dededo Branch to the American Red Cross for use as a training center for volunteers. This space will allow ARC volunteers to reach more individuals and families in need.

“About 25 years ago, Bank of Guam donated space to the American Red Cross after Typhoon Paka, and again donated an entire floor of its HQ Building in the aftermath of Typhoon Chata’an. Bank of Guam’s dedication, support, and commitment now and through the decades has been a testament to their preserving spirit of compassion and resilience and we can’t thank them enough,” said Chita Blaise, chief executive officer, American Red Cross-Guam Chapter

Recover, repair, and rebuild stronger everyday

As an extension of their support for the community, the Bank has also launched their Typhoon Mawar Recovery Loan Program for Guam and Rota residents.

Recovery is more than just about repairing your home, it’s about having that peace of mind for the brighter days ahead. To aid with typhoon related expenses, Bank of Guam launched the program offering two loan options.

All loan options are subject to Bank of Guam lending criteria. Offer period is effective Monday, June 12, 2023 through close of business Friday, June 30, 2023, with no payments for 45 days. Guam and Rota residents can apply in-branch or online at bankofguam.com.

Additionally, announced earlier this month, was Bank of Guam’s Loan Payment Relief Program, automatically deferring payments on personal and auto loans, and personal credit cards for Guam and Rota residents for three calendar months.

For more details and access to helpful resources, visit the bank’s Mawar Communications page at bankofguam.com. (PR)