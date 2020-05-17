Bogus nutritional claims and keeping the weight off

Share







“I do not like to state an opinion on a matter unless I know the precise facts.”

—Albert Einstein

We’re seeing a lot of quackery on so many fronts amid this COVID-19 nightmare. Speaking authoritatively on a subject matter we fully don’t understand, yet it is pretty ballsy if you ask me.

I consider myself to be exceptional in my practice. I’ve been doing this for seven years. But there’s still a lot I don’t know about. There are a number of claims that are still largely based on theory and anecdote. Therefore, you’ll have to forgive me when I raise an eyebrow on assertions that have no shred of evidence.

On second thought, what do I know? Take someone else’s word on YouTube.

Q: I don’t know who or what to believe anymore. There’s so much conflicting information.

A: Yes. Unfortunately, there is. Skipping breakfast, not eating past a certain time, the elimination of an entire food group, you’ll find a study promoting any of these tactics. Adopting these overly rigid behaviors, in my opinion, is not exactly the thread you want to pull on as it typically leads to a binge eating relapse. I’m not saying they have zero utility, but I’ve said before the initial positive response doesn’t mean that any of those tactics are the causative factor for it.

Remember: it’s always been about moving more and controlling your intake because, fundamentally, that’s what all diets prompt you to do.

Q: I came across this video on YouTube claiming calories in, calories out doesn’t work. And, that most people end up gaining all their weight back. Why is that?

A: Look, diets work. How most people go about it doesn’t. The main reason why a large percentage have difficulty keeping the weight off is simply because they stop moving. Their level of activity drops dramatically, and studies have shown one of the best ways to attenuate weight gain post-diet or post-challenge is to keep a reasonably high physical activity level. Taking a break from dieting is perfectly fine. You still got to keep one hand on the steering wheel, though.