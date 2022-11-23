Bravo Kitchen & Bar opens in the heart of Garapan

By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2022
Share

Bravo Kitchen & Bar is located across Cha Cafe along Beach Road in Garapan. (Mark Rabago)

A new restaurant that serves mouth-watering local food and plays soothing music has opened in the heart of Garapan.

Bravo Kitchen & Bar swung open its doors recently and owner Adrian Ruan said he entered the restaurant business due to the lack of quality restaurants that promote local food on Saipan. 

“For Saipan, many restaurants are closed. I personally think that there is no good restaurant that can reflect Saipan. After research by our team, the idea was formed around March 2022 then it took five months of hard work to create Bravo!” he said.

Ruan said unlike other restaurants on Saipan, Bravo Kitchen & Bar also incorporates a bar concept to its operations so customers don’t only dine in style but kick back and relax at the same time.

Bravo Kitchen & Bar’s seafood penne pasta. (Ray Angeles)

“The difference between us and others lies in our philosophy. We want to provide a different environment for the locals, provide a spacious and comfortable space atmosphere, and enjoy music while dining. I prefer to call it a music restaurant.  If you are happy, you can also come to the stage to sing a song and dine in joy, not so rigid, just eat for the sake of eating.”

Asked why he opened a business in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruan said it all boils down to believing in the CNMI and its people. 

“First of all, we believe in the CNMI government and the people of the CNMI. We are willing to stay in the CNMI and stick to the CNMI with everyone. The CNMI is our second home!” he said.

So far, Bravo Kitchen & Bar’s bestsellers have been its angus beef and black hamburger. 

Bravo Kitchen & Bar’s salmon bruschetta. (Ray Angeles)

It also serves lip-smacking Western dishes with a local twist like braised brisket, teppan black pepper beef steak, marinated short ribs, deep fried calamari, crab rangoon, fruity sweet and sour chicken, oven baked cornish hen, wasabi prawn, hawaiian poke, and various pasta dishes, among others. 

“We focus on local food and we only choose the best ingredients,” said Ruan. 

Bravo Kitchen & Bar currently can accommodate 80 dine-in customers. It’s open from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm every day. The bar can also be extended by another two hours until 11pm.

It’s located across Cha Cafe along Beach Road in Garapan. For more information or to make reservations, call Bravo Kitchen & Bar at (670) 488-1818 or follow their Facebook page.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 23, 2022, 6:55 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune