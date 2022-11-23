Bravo Kitchen & Bar opens in the heart of Garapan

Share











A new restaurant that serves mouth-watering local food and plays soothing music has opened in the heart of Garapan.

Bravo Kitchen & Bar swung open its doors recently and owner Adrian Ruan said he entered the restaurant business due to the lack of quality restaurants that promote local food on Saipan.

“For Saipan, many restaurants are closed. I personally think that there is no good restaurant that can reflect Saipan. After research by our team, the idea was formed around March 2022 then it took five months of hard work to create Bravo!” he said.

Ruan said unlike other restaurants on Saipan, Bravo Kitchen & Bar also incorporates a bar concept to its operations so customers don’t only dine in style but kick back and relax at the same time.

“The difference between us and others lies in our philosophy. We want to provide a different environment for the locals, provide a spacious and comfortable space atmosphere, and enjoy music while dining. I prefer to call it a music restaurant. If you are happy, you can also come to the stage to sing a song and dine in joy, not so rigid, just eat for the sake of eating.”

Asked why he opened a business in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruan said it all boils down to believing in the CNMI and its people.

“First of all, we believe in the CNMI government and the people of the CNMI. We are willing to stay in the CNMI and stick to the CNMI with everyone. The CNMI is our second home!” he said.

So far, Bravo Kitchen & Bar’s bestsellers have been its angus beef and black hamburger.

It also serves lip-smacking Western dishes with a local twist like braised brisket, teppan black pepper beef steak, marinated short ribs, deep fried calamari, crab rangoon, fruity sweet and sour chicken, oven baked cornish hen, wasabi prawn, hawaiian poke, and various pasta dishes, among others.

“We focus on local food and we only choose the best ingredients,” said Ruan.

Bravo Kitchen & Bar currently can accommodate 80 dine-in customers. It’s open from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm every day. The bar can also be extended by another two hours until 11pm.

It’s located across Cha Cafe along Beach Road in Garapan. For more information or to make reservations, call Bravo Kitchen & Bar at (670) 488-1818 or follow their Facebook page.