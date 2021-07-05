BREAKING NEWS: 1 more added to NMI’s COVID-19 total

By
|
Posted on Jul 05 2021
Share

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing. This brings the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 184 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified by travel screening and was confirmed positive through testing on arrival on July 4, 2021.

The individual has been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine also helps keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

Consider registering for vaccinations at www.vaccinatecnmi.com, or by calling the CHCC call center at 682-SHOT (7468), or registering in person at any vaccination site.

View the COVID-19 dashboard at https://chcc.datadriven.health/…/cbaeede2-4f75-11eb… (updates next business day).

 

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Truly engage with us’

Posted On Jul 01 2021
hospital

Comments sought on ‘no action’ plan for WWII-era hospital dump in Talafofo

Posted On Jun 24 2021
bio repository

UOG Biorepository receives 30,000-specimen coral collection

Posted On Jun 24 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 2, 2021

Posted On Jul 02 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 29, 2021

Posted On Jun 29 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 28, 2021

Posted On Jun 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 6, 2021, 5:50 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune