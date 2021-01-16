BREAKING NEWS: 126th COVID-19-related death in Guam

By
|
Posted on Jan 17 2021

Tag:
Share

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 126th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at approximately 7:19pm. The patient was a 49-year-old male. He was admitted to GRMC earlier that day and tested positive upon admission.

Also, seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 275 tests performed on Friday.

To date, there have been a total of 7,481 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 126 deaths, 135 cases in active isolation and 7,220 not in active isolation.

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Report estimates extent of Guam economic decline in 2020

Posted On Jan 14 2021
, By
0

Docomo to bring increased connectivity to more corners of NMI

Posted On Jan 14 2021
, By
0

Guam backs Kilili’s measure to lift Medicaid cap for territories 

Posted On Jan 14 2021
, By
0

Docomo installs Aura Air smart air filters in all retail locations, call center

Posted On Jan 12 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - January 11, 2021

Posted On Jan 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 6, 2020

Posted On Jan 06 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 18, 2021, 12:51 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune