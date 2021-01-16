BREAKING NEWS: 126th COVID-19-related death in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 126th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at approximately 7:19pm. The patient was a 49-year-old male. He was admitted to GRMC earlier that day and tested positive upon admission.
Also, seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 275 tests performed on Friday.
To date, there have been a total of 7,481 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 126 deaths, 135 cases in active isolation and 7,220 not in active isolation.