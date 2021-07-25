BREAKING NEWS: 2 more positive cases

Share











Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing . This brings our CNMI total to 190 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing on July 22 and July 24, 2021.

The individuals have been quarantined and are actively monitored.

The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases.