BREAKING NEWS: 2 more test positive
Tag: test
Two more persons have been added to the CNMI’s count of COVID-19 infections, raising the CNMI’s total to 30. It was not immediately known if the new positive cases were the result of the mass testing at the airport or arriving passengers that are currently at the quarantine site at the Pacific Islands Club Saipan.
This was based on a statement on the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Facebook page; it said that more details will be made available in the official press release.