BREAKING NEWS: 2nd COVID-19 patient dies
A second COVID-19 patient died today, April 7, 2020, at the Commonwealth Health Center.
The patient was a 77-year-old female and a CNMI resident with underlying medical conditions. She was seen at CHC on March 28, 2020, and was considered to be a Person Under Investigation. She was admitted to the hospital to closely monitor her COVID-19 diagnosis and underlying co-morbidities.
The Commonwealth Health Care Corp. had already initiated contact tracing of the deceased’s close contacts.
As of today, April 7, 2020, there are eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CNMI and two deaths.