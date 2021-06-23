BREAKING NEWS: 3 witnesses snub JGO probe
Tag: JGO
The House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee’s first three witnesses were a no-show at today’s start of the committee’s probe into Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ expenditures.
The three witnesses—Police Officer 1 Jomalyn S. Gelacio, special assistant for administration Mathilda A. Rosario, and the Department of Finance’s finance and accounting director Bernadita C. Palacios—wrote separate but identical letters requesting JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) to issue a subpoena for their attendance at the hearing.
More details to follow.