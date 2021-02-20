BREAKING NEWS: 8 new positive cases in NMI

Posted on Feb 21 2021

Eight more incoming travelers have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 143 cases since March 28, 2020. Unofficial word is that this may be the highest number of positive cases among arriving passengers.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

