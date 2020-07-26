BREAKING NEWS: CNMI hits 40 positive cases

Share







One more person in the CNMI has been confirmed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 40 cases since March 28, 2020.

According to the Facebook page of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., the person fits the identification categories of travel and contact tracing, but was confirmed diagnosis through contact tracing. This comes soon after the CNMI’s total was raised to 39 yesterday.

The latest case is being closely monitored and is at the designated isolation site. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most additional immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

So far, of the total 40 confirmed cases, 15 cases (38%) have been identified and tested through contact tracing and diagnosed with COVID-19.