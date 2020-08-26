BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 126 new positive cases

Posted on Aug 26 2020
Guam has reported 126 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing its total to 1,120 positive cases and making this Guam’s highest one-day result so far, in addition to two new deaths.

According to the latest report from the Guam Joint Information Center today, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 9:34pm, of the 136 newly confirmed cases, 37 cases were identified through contact tracing and nine cases reported recent travel from the US and were identified in quarantine.

Earlier this afternoon, JIC reported that Guam’s eighth and ninth COVID-19-related fatalities occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

At approximately 12:18pm this afternoon, a 61-year-old male with comorbidities, which were further complicated by the virus, passed away. He was transferred to GMH from the Guam Regional Medical City on Aug. 14 after testing positive for COVID-19.

At approximately 12:23pm, the second patient, a 62-year-old female, passed away. She was admitted to GMH on July 10 and had multiple comorbidities. The second patient was a long-time GMH nurse who worked at the ICU and Emergency Department.

“Reporting deaths is never easy, and these recent [deaths], which happened only five minutes from each other, have been especially difficult. These two people were more than just COVID-19 patients—they had families, friends, and loved ones. I know words are not always enough, but to the people they loved, Jeff, Josh, and I extend our condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.”

To date, there have been a total of 1,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with nine deaths, 435 not in isolation, and 676 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 949 are classified as civilians and 171 are military service members.

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results once a day, unless unavailable. For updated information on COVID-19 cases on Guam, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19/.

 

