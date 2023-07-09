WEATHER ADVISORY: Flood watch until Tuesday night

Posted on Jul 10 2023
A flood watch is in effect on Saipan, Rota, and Tinian through late Tuesday night and flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, deeper tropical moisture and surface troughing continue to lift north out of Micronesia and spread across the Marianas. Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday night, possibly leading to flash flooding.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

The public is encouraged to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to NWS when you can do so safely.

Residents of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are advised to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. If living near streams and rivers, prepare to move items away from streams and river banks. Make sure storm drains nearby are not clogged, especially in low-lying areas. (Saipan Tribune)

 

