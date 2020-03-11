BREAKING NEWS: Hostage-taker, hostage dead as cops breach suspect’s house

Share







Sometime between 2:30am and 3am, this morning, local and federal law enforcement agencies conducted a breach into the suspects residence. Upon making contact with the suspect, the suspect fired multiple rounds directly toward the officers. Officers returned fire and managed to neutralize the threat.

The suspect is confirmed to be deceased at this time. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the situation, the female is also confirmed to be deceased.

Federal partners, including CNMI Department of Public Safety Internal Affairs and the Criminal Investigative Bureau are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident.

The department will release more information on the current situation once it becomes available.