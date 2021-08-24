BREAKING NEWS: NMI total now at 229 after 3 new cases

Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 229 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Aug. 23, 2021.  (PR)

 

 

