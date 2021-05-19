BREAKING NEWS: NMI’s COVID-19 total now at 175

Share











One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 175 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing on May 18, 2021. This case did not report any COVID-19 vaccination.

The individual has been moved to the designated isolation area for monitoring.

The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.