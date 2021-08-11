BREAKING NEWS: One new positive case

By
|
Posted on Aug 11 2021
Share

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing. This brings our CNMI total to 211 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Aug. 9, 2021. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Be an Eco Helper!

Posted On Aug 05 2021

Supporting environmental projects through MINA’s Green Gala

Posted On Jul 29 2021

Plastic bag fee bill advances; $1 proposed fee cut to 10 cents

Posted On Jul 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 4, 2021

Posted On Aug 04 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 12, 2021, 12:38 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune