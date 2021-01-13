BREAKING NEWS: Philippines eligible anew for H-2B program

Share











The Department of Homeland Security has added the Philippines again to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program.

In a statement today, it said that DHS, in consultation with the Department of State, announced the list of countries whose nationals are eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B visa programs in 2021. The notice listing the eligible countries will be published in the Federal Register on Jan. 13, 2021.

For 2021, the acting secretary of homeland security and the secretary of state have agreed to:

* Add the Philippines to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program;

* No longer designate the Independent State of Samoa and Tonga as eligible countries because they no longer meet the regulatory standards for the H-2A and H-2B visa programs; and

* No longer designate Mongolia as an eligible country for the H-2A visa program because it no longer meets the regulatory standards for that program.

The Philippines was removed from the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program in early 2019.