BREAKING NEWS: Philippines eligible anew for H-2B program

By
|
Posted on Jan 13 2021

Tag:
Share

The Department of Homeland Security has added the Philippines again to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program.

In a statement today, it said that DHS, in consultation with the Department of State, announced the list of countries whose nationals are eligible to participate in the H-2A and H-2B visa programs in 2021. The notice listing the eligible countries will be published in the Federal Register on Jan. 13, 2021.

For 2021, the acting secretary of homeland security and the secretary of state have agreed to:

* Add the Philippines to the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program;

* No longer designate the Independent State of Samoa and Tonga as eligible countries because they no longer meet the regulatory standards for the H-2A and H-2B visa programs; and

* No longer designate Mongolia as an eligible country for the H-2A visa program because it no longer meets the regulatory standards for that program.

The Philippines was removed from the list of countries eligible to participate in the H-2B program in early 2019.

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

Applications sought for USDA’s rural energy loan program

Posted On Sep 06 2019
, By

DHS proposes $10 fee for H-1B petition filers

Posted On Sep 05 2019
, By

Lawyer tells good news, bad news about passage of CW bill

Posted On Jul 02 2018
, By
0

Judge grants in part Navy’s, Defense’s request to reverse order to compel

Posted On Apr 03 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - January 11, 2021

Posted On Jan 11 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 6, 2020

Posted On Jan 06 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 14, 2021, 5:26 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:05 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune