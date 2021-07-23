BREAKING NEWS: Presumptive Medicaid is extended
Effective July 20, 2021, Presumptive Eligibility for Medicaid is renewed and extended due to the continued consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña today, Presumptive Eligibility in the CNMI is being extended for three more months.
Presumptive Eligibility, or PE, is an expedited process of enrolling eligible residents into the CNMI Medicaid program. It allows patients to have their care covered while waiting for their application to be fully processed.
More details later.