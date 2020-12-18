BREAKING NEWS: Torres one of the 1st to get vaccine
Chief nursing officer is first
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s chief nursing officer, Renea Raho, 47, is the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine this morning at the CHCC Medical Care and Treatment Site. Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was the second one to receive the vaccine. He stated that he did not feel anything. Additionally, he said the risk of not knowing if you can bring the virus to your family and proper information is why you should get the vaccine. Both are going to observation for 15 minutes.
More to follow.