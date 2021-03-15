BREAKING NEWS: Two more positive cases of COVID-19

By
|
Posted on Mar 15 2021
Share

Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Within the recently identified community cluster, a total of 10 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 156 individuals since March 28, 2020.

These two additional individuals were identified through expanded contact tracing and testing on redundant platforms. Both are safely in quarantine and are asymptomatic. All positive cases and close contacts are isolated and in quarantine away from the community.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs- March 11, 2021

Posted On Mar 11 2021

Community Briefs - March 9, 2021

Posted On Mar 09 2021

Community Briefs - March 2, 2021

Posted On Mar 02 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2021, 6:27 PM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune