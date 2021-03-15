BREAKING NEWS: Two more positive cases of COVID-19
Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Within the recently identified community cluster, a total of 10 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
This brings the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 156 individuals since March 28, 2020.
These two additional individuals were identified through expanded contact tracing and testing on redundant platforms. Both are safely in quarantine and are asymptomatic. All positive cases and close contacts are isolated and in quarantine away from the community.