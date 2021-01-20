BREAKING NEWS: Yumul said to become IPI’s new CEO

Posted on Jan 20 2021

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC has a verbal agreement with former Saipan senator Ray N. Yumul that he will be the new IPI chief executive officer. More details to follow.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

