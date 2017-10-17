Brilliant Star ‘Dragonflies’ conduct beach cleanup

Brilliant Star School’s Primary Class “Dragonflies” hiked to Old Man by The Sea for a beach cleanup last Oct. 9.

Of course adventure was on the mind of all the students but the mission was born out of concern for the alarming amount of litter on the beach. The cleanup was instigated by 5-year-old Kanoa Owens, who a few weeks before after seeing all the trash on a hike there, simply said “we should do a cleanup of the beach.” The idea was embraced by all the kids and their families, and friends and the cleanup was a huge success.

“All of the children took the initiative to get the beach clean and learned about environmental stewardship and responsibility. Themes like ‘hike out what you hike in’ and ‘leave it cleaner than you found it’ were mantras the students learned during their productive adventure,” said their teacher Bill Owens.

At least 16 bags of trash were collected by the “Dragonflies.” (PR)