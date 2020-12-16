Brooklynn, Trey get first win

Brooklynn Susulin, seen here competing in the Dec. 6 race, won the ATV event last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Joseph Chin)

Young riders Trey Manglona and Brooklynn Susulin broke into the win column of the Marianas Racing Association’s series of competition after topping their respective divisions last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds.

Trey ruled the Peewee I Class (dirt bike), prevailing in a strong field of eight riders, while Brooklynn clinched the top honors in the ATV race.

Last Sunday’s event was Trey’s second attempt to hit the top of the podium. He joined the Dec. 6 race after missing the first leg and placed second on Heat 2, but missed Heat 1 to land at the No. 4 spot overall. He returned at the racetrack for the Dec. 13 race and was pitted against his previous opponents and this time won over Bently Koshiro, second leg top finisher Zane Fujihira, Tate Manglona, Baby Joe Santos, Rockson Cabrera, Sage Togawa, and Keoni Rosario. Cabrera and Rosario debuted in the series.

In the ATV Peewee I Class, Brooklynn triumphed in her one-on-one showdown against Melvin Reyes, who missed gaining back-to-back victories after notching first place in the Dec. 6 event.

MRA’s series of ATV races for the Pee Wee I Class so far have produced three different winners, as Theresa Borja ruled the opening leg.

Riders in the Peewee I Class in action during last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association competition at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Joseph Chin)

In the Peewee II race, Jonoah Santos stamped his class anew, as he bested leg one winner Keenon Togawa, Rylie Manglona, Kimason Cabrera, and Harley Susulin. Cabrera joined the division race for the first time, while Rylie competed in his second leg, and Keenon, Harley, and Santos have made appearances in the first three events.

The series will continue this Sunday with Santos eyeing his third straight win in the Peewee II Class and Keenon hoping to regain the driver’s seat.

In the Peewee I Class ATV, spectators would like to see Borja back to grind it out with Brooklyn and Reyes, while the dirt bike race in the same class will be interesting with the changes in the winner’s circle in the first three events.

This weekend’s fourth leg will also have races in the Expert Open, Veterans Open, and Novice Open classes with Shane Alvarez, Corry Pangelinan, and Melvin Cepeda hoping to pick up where they left off after getting last Sunday’s top honors.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
