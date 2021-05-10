BSS 12U boys dominate track meet

  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Moshe Sikkel dominated four of eight events in the 12U boys division of the 2021 PSS/ McDonald’s All Schools Elementary Championships that concluded last Saturday. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Brilliant Star School dominated the boys division of the 2021 PSS/ McDonald’s All Schools Elementary Championships that concluded last Saturday.

BSS was named this year’s team champion for the boys 12U category with an overall score of 136 followed by Saipan International School who placed second with a score of 100. Making the Top 3 in the boys division was Tinian Elementary School with an overall score of 88 points.

Moshe Sikkel and Aiden Camacho led BSS to victory after each conquering four events out of the eight events they competed in the 12U championships.

Sikkel topped the boys 1,500m event, the 800m event, the 400m event, the 200m event, while Camacho topped the softball throw, the long jump, the 100m event, and the 60m event.

In the 1,500m event, Sikkel recorded a time of 6:25 gaining him the gold medal followed by Danny Cheng of Agape Christian School who submitted a time of 6:37 to take home the silver medal. Rounding up the Top 3 for the event was SIS’ Finn Altizer who finished at 6:49.

For the 800m, Sikkel prevailed with a time of 2:51 to bring home the gold, followed by Cheng at 3:01 landing him another silver medal. SIS’ Landon Pudney made the Top 3 with a time of 3:28 gaining him the bronze medal.

For the 400m race, Sikkel completed the course in just 1:04 followed closely by Cheng at 1:15. Sikkel’s schoolmate Akeen Edvalson completed the Top 3 with a time of 1:25 earning him the bronze medal.

Sikkel finished significantly faster than his opponent in the 200m course with a time of 28:37, about four minutes faster than runner-up Pudney who came in at 32:16, gaining him a silver medal. Taking home the bronze was Tinian’s Jerdon Cruz who finished with a time of 34:11.

Meanwhile, Camacho dominated the softball throw with a distance of 40.45m to gain him the gold medal. Coming in at second was Sherman Camacho of Oleai Elementary School with a distance of 39m. The bronze medal for the event was awarded to Kaykoa Hocog from Rota Elementary School who finished with a distance of 36.5m.

In the long jump, Camacho finished with a distance of 4:08m to be awarded the gold, but he was closely tailed by Danny Cheng of ACS with a distance of 4:06m. Rota’s Tyron Pinaula made the Top 3 with a distance of 3:22m.

Camacho edged out foes in the 100m race with a time of 14:02, followed by silver medal winner Chris Sablan from William S. Reyes Elementary School who recorded a time of 15:44. Coming in at third and winning the bronze medal was Pudney who submitted a time of 15:69.

For the 60m event, Camacho finished at 8:76 to gain yet another gold medal. Prudencio Manglona lagged behind but managed to steal second with a time of 10:19, closely followed by Tinian’s Jerdon Cruz who finished at 10:44.

On top of sweeping all the events in the 12U category, BSS also dominated the relay portions of the championship events.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

