Buco roars to road race win

Joel Buco dominated the long course road bike race of last Saturday’s Saipan Unity Lions Club’s 2022 Year-end Bike Race.

The 49-year-old conquered the 27-kilometer course from Banzai Cliff to the Mobil gas station in Tanapag to the Million Gallon Turnaround to Suicide Cliff and Bird Island Lookout before returning to Banzai Cliff in 57:18.

“Thank you very much to the Saipan Unity Lions Club and the ones who manned the water stops. I also want to thank my sponsors for their continued support. I hope the Lions Club will be able to help a lot of people with the funds they raised from this event,” he said in a social media post in Filipino.

Renren Gaviola came in second with a time of 59:02, while Jay R. Barrios completed the Top 3 in 1:02.23.

Christian Lam, meanwhile, followed up his win in the Rotaract 5K Halloween run by nipping Hernando Cristobal in the long course mountain bike race.

Lam, who is on Saipan for vacation, pedaled to the finish line in 1:06.46 to barely beat out Cristobal’s 1:06.47. Mike Aparte finished third in 1:11.19.

In the women’s division, 2022 Pacific Mini Games CNMI National Triathlon teammates Robyn Spaeth and Heather Brook finished 1-2 in the road bike race after the pair completed the course in 1:04.53 and 1:07.19, respectively. Jay Anne Felipe was third in 1:07.23.

Saipan Unity Lions Club’s 2022 Year-end Bike Race coordinator Wilfredo Barbo congratulated Buco and company for winning their respective races. He also thanked all 74 cyclists who took part in the race.

“On behalf of SULC we would like to say thank you so very much for always supporting our year end 2022 bike race event, congratulations to all winners,” he said.