  • Mobil Smiles Reward

‘Budget hearings already started’

By
|
Posted on May 07 2021
Share

The House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Rep. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota) has already started doing public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 budget, according to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan)

In an interview last Tuesday, Villagomez said the committee will be hitting Rota toward the end of the week to meet with Mayor Efraim Atalig and the island’s leadership. It was learned that the budget hearing pushed through yesterday morning at the Rota Mayor’s Office conference room.

Villagomez said the committee will be doing the budget hearing on Tinian the following week.

The House Committee on Health and Welfare chaired by Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) also set a public hearing yesterday at the Antonio C. Atalig Library conference hall on Rota.

After Rota and Tinian, Villagomez said the Ways and Means Committee will then continue the budget hearings on Saipan.

“If I’m not mistaken, they’re waiting [from the Torres-Palacios administration] for I think a revised version [of the budget request] by end of June or July and then they will work on it,” he added.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ proposed budget for next fiscal year identifies a gross budget of $144.84 million, with only over $98 million left for appropriation.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021
earth

Happy Earth Day, CNMI!

Posted On Apr 22 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 5, 2021

Posted On May 05 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 4, 2021

Posted On May 04 2021

Community Brief - April 30, 2021

Posted On Apr 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 7, 2021, 4:11 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:36 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune