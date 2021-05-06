‘Budget hearings already started’

Share











The House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means chaired by Rep. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota) has already started doing public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 budget, according to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan)

In an interview last Tuesday, Villagomez said the committee will be hitting Rota toward the end of the week to meet with Mayor Efraim Atalig and the island’s leadership. It was learned that the budget hearing pushed through yesterday morning at the Rota Mayor’s Office conference room.

Villagomez said the committee will be doing the budget hearing on Tinian the following week.

The House Committee on Health and Welfare chaired by Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) also set a public hearing yesterday at the Antonio C. Atalig Library conference hall on Rota.

After Rota and Tinian, Villagomez said the Ways and Means Committee will then continue the budget hearings on Saipan.

“If I’m not mistaken, they’re waiting [from the Torres-Palacios administration] for I think a revised version [of the budget request] by end of June or July and then they will work on it,” he added.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ proposed budget for next fiscal year identifies a gross budget of $144.84 million, with only over $98 million left for appropriation.