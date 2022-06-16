Buniag obtains his master’s degree at Air War College

Share











U.S. Army Reserve Col. Alejandro “Alex” L Buniag Jr., who was born and raised on Saipan but now lives in Guam, graduated from Resident Senior Service College at the Air War College, Air University at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama last May 19.

Buniag graduated with a master’s degree in Strategic Studies and achieved Joint Professional Military Education Phase II (JPME II).

Prior to his graduation, he was promoted to colonel in the Army just this year on Jan. 13 at the Air War College as well.

The Air War College resident program class membership includes officers from the U.S. Navy, Marines, Army, and Air Force, civilian employees of federal government agencies, and officers from the international community and prepare them to serve as critical and strategic thinkers able to serve as national security senior leaders when they graduate.

Selection for Resident Senior Service College is highly competitive. Buniag was one of six Army Reserve Officers selected to attend the Air War College.

Buniag has 22 years of service with the U.S. Army, with his next assignment as Officer in Charge, U.S. Army Pacific, Army Coordination Element-Guam.

Buniag is currently a full-time employee of Andersen Elementary School, which is located at the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. At the school, Buniag is an educational technologist.

He is the son of Alejandro Sr. and Angelita Buniag and is married to Amanda Moore Buniag. He graduated from the University of Guam where he received his commission from the Army ROTC program in December 2001.

Buniag was born and raised on Saipan and grew up in Chalan Piao. He graduated from Grace Christian Academy in 1997.