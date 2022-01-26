Cadua completes 365-day run streak

Share











Run Saipan has another 365 Day Run Challenge Finisher after J.C. Cadua completed the feat last Jan. 19.

Cadua, who ran his first marathon last Nov. 28, started his 365 days of running at least 1 mile a day in Palm Bay, Florida and marked his 1-year anniversary in El Paso, Texas.

“I started this streak in Jan 19, 2021. I have just became a dad and knew I was not pushing myself physically for a while. I decided to take on this challenge to help keep me accountable in getting my endurance up since I hate anything cardio-related. On top of that, I got inspired by my friends on social media especially the Run Saipan group back home,” the 23-year-old member of the U.S. Air Force said in a social media message to Saipan Tribune.

The son of former Saipan residents Roger “Elvis Presley” and Chato Cadua said keeping the streak going was not only a physical challenge but was a test mentally as well.

“It was definitely not easy, it takes discipline to lace up and get after it even after 15+ hour work/training days, traveling through different time zones, and doing whatever it takes to not break the streak. As of today (Jan. 19), I just hit my 365th day and finished my mile after training for 14 hours.”

Over the last year, Cadua tallied a total of 1,018 miles and completed two in-person and three virtual races, including the aforementioned marathon, which was the Nov. 28 Florida Space Coast Marathon 2021.

“Favorite moments were definitely hitting personal records and milestones such as finishing my first marathon and running a sub 2-hour half marathon.”

Amazingly, he also was able to continue the streak while vacationing with his family on Saipan last November, where he mainly ran along Beach Road, Garapan and the American Memorial Park and Gov. Eloy S. Inos Peace Park.

And he’s not about to retire the running streak anytime soon.

“I plan to continue this streak until something out of my control breaks it. I’d like to dedicate this to my wife and son, Nathally and Levi, for being my true inspiration to get better every day and to all the runners out there getting after it,” said the Marianas High School alumnus who is currently stationed at Patrick Space Force Base.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz said couldn’t be prouder of Cadua.

“I didn’t realize he was doing 365 until he told me last month when we worked out at the gym. Really happy CNMI has 4×365 Day Run Challenge Finishers. It’s not an easy feat. Many try and many have fallen. It’s just tough with schedules but if you really want it, you’ll get it done,” he said.

Streak Runners International, Inc. and United States Running Streak Association, Inc., defines a running streak as a run of at least 1 mile (1.61 kilometers) a day in one calendar year.