Calling MHS Class of 1992

Share











To celebrae the accomplishments of one of Marianas High School’s most vibrant alumni, the Class of 1992 is hosting its 30th Class Reunion at the Pacific Islands Club Charley’s Cabaret Saturday evening.

“We have planned an evening of fun, camaraderie and are inviting all our classmates to please come and join us for this very special and momentous occasion,” said ’92 Reunion committee member Carla Sablan.

The class will take time to honor their military service members and recognize the community contributions the 1992 class members have made over the 30 years here in the Commonwealth and all over the world.

“We are encouraging all our classmates to share photos, videos and messages on our Facebook page, and please email to carladael.castro@gmail.com, we would love to hear from you all,” said Sablan.

Tickets are on sale at the door for $50 per person, which includes dinner, drinks and raffle prizes. Doors open at 5pm and the lantern ceremony will begin promptly at 5:30pm. All classmates, families and friends are invited to attend the festive reunion. (PR)