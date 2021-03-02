Camacho breaks tie for top seed

Share











Ezekiel Camacho broke the tie between himself and Zane Fujihara for the lead in the Peewee 1 Class of the Marianas Racing Association’s 2021 Point Series Race last Sunday at Cowtown Raceway Park in Marpi.

Camacho soared to the top of the class after topping both heats in the second round of the series earning him 50 points. Fujihara, who vied for the top spot against Camacho in the first round, lost the lead after placing fourth and third in the first and second heat, respectively, earning him 38 points.

Camacho now holds the lead in the series event with an overall score of 97 points followed by Fujihara with 85 points. Kassidy Villagomez completed Top 3 in the standings with an overall score of 69.

Conan Iakopo, who gained zero points in the first round, redeemed himself in the second round of the series when he placed second in both heats to earn him 44 points.

In the Peewee 2 Class, Jonoah Santos remains the top seed after starting and finishing the round as the frontrunner to earn him 50 points.

Santos holds an overall score of 100 points. Santos is closely followed by Keenon Togawa who is holding on tight to the No. 2 spot of the series standings. Togawa currently has an overall score of 86 points after placing third and second in Round 2.

Calix Cruz still holds the third spot in the overall standings of the series with 42 points. Cruz placed second and third in the second round to earn him 42 points.

Brooklyn Susulin still holds the lead in overall standings in the Peewee RTV division with a total of 90 points. However, Susulin placed third in the second round, taking second place in the first heat followed by fourth in the second.

Cherity Reyes, No. 3 in overall standings, took the lead in both heats of the second round gaining her 50 points.

Skylar Togawa, No. 2 in overall standings, placed last in the second round of the series. She completed the first heat at fourth place to earn 18 points. She completed the second heat in third place with 20 points. She currently has 82 points in the overall standings of the series.